Gemma Atkinson hinted that her pregnancy news was leaked after she admitted that she felt ‘betrayed’ by someone close to her.

The soap star officially announced that she is expecting another child with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez in January.

However, Gemma revealed that she was forced to confess the pregnancy news after being betrayed by a friend.

Former glamour model Gemma Atkinson admits she felt betrayed by her ‘friend’ after they leaked her pregnancy news (Credit: ITV)

Gemma revealed that she felt ‘betrayed’ after someone close to her leaked her pregnancy news.

Speaking to her Hits Radio co-host Mike Toolan, Gemma revealed that someone close to her spilled a huge secret.

She confessed that she only told about 14 people about her pregnancy, hinting that someone had sold the news.

She said: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer to you.”

Mike then asked: “Have you ever had anyone betray kind of a big secret?”

Gemma replied: “Yes!” before Mike asked: “What?”

Gemma is expecting baby number two with Gorka (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actress continued: “Recently!

“Now I’m expecting. We only told about 14 people and you and producer Matt were two of them. And we told very close friends and family.”

She continued: “My agent had a call and someone had told a newspaper and the newspaper wanted to run that I was pregnant. And that’s why we put it out there first, whoever sold the story won’t get paid.”

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer to you.

Gemma then shared the video on the Hits Radio Instagram page and captioned it: “Sad but true.”

Gemma and Gorka pregnancy news

In January, Gemma and Strictly star Gorka announced that they’re expecting a second baby together.

The couple, who met when Gemma appeared on Strictly, already share a daughter, Mia, and now they will welcome a baby boy.

Alongside a black and white photo of herself showing off her baby bump, Gemma announced the exiting news on her Instagram.

She wrote: “Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially ‘popped’. Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

“We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again.

“Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

