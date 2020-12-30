Gemma Atkinson and Gorka
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez applauded for skipping family holiday

The actress and Strictly pro should have been en route to Spain

By Richard Bell

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez had to give their planned New Year’s trip a miss this year and fans have applauded the couple.

The former Hollyoaks actress, 36, took to Instagram to tell fans that today (Wednesday, December 30) would have seen them jetting off to Spain.

Gemma told her followers that she and her Strictly dancer boyfriend, 30, had planned to jet off to see his family in Bilbao, a city in Spain’s Basque Country.

However, because of coronavirus restrictions, they decided to give the trip a miss.

Fans praised Gemma Atkinson and Gorka for staying home (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka miss Bilbao trip

Gemma marked the date by sharing a string of nostalgic pictures from their trip to the city last year, including a snap of the star holding their daughter, Mia, and another of Gorka looking out over an incredible sea view.

She wrote in the caption: “Should have been flying to Bilbao today to see Gorka’s family. This was our trip last year. First time flying with with Mia at 5 months old and the little legend slept the whole flight.

“Can’t wait to get back and see everyone, they all miss Mia so much… hopefully in 2021.”

What did Gemma’s fans say?

In the comments, Gemma’s fans praised her for not jetting off and leaving the country at a time when COVID-19 infections continue to rise.

One said: “Respect to you Gemma as it’s not stopping most other celebs flying out, peeing me off when it’s essential travel only!”

Gemma Atkinson
Gemma Atkinson and her partner were due to fly to Bilbao (Credit:SplashNews.com)

They added in a separate comment, with angry-face emojis: “Disgusting that they think they are exceptions to the rules.”

A second agreed: “Thought I was the only one that was thinking that.”

A third fumed: “Gorks seeing his family is more essential than their holiday… thank you @glouiseatkinson for waiting until it’s safe for everyone.”

The couple have an 18-month-old daughter called Mia (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

A fourth simply wrote, “Yes!” alongside a string of clapping emojis.

Someone else commented: “So refreshing seeing a celebrity that doesn’t think they are above the rules and travel anyway. Respect to you both.”

