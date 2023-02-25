Gemma Atkinson admits that Gorka Marquez ‘takes the blame’ as she teaches daughter an important lesson

Gemma Atkinson has revealed to her Instagram fans that partner Gorka Marquez gets blamed for things he doesn’t do.

Former soap actress Gemma, 38, shared how she and daughter Mia ‘gang up’ on the Strictly Come Dancing pro, 32.

The confession came as pregnant Gemma joked about how the couple’s first born soothes any belly aches she may suffer.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are expecting their second child together, having welcomed Mia into the world in 2019 (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson shares Gorka update on Instagram

As her daughter played off camera, Gemma reflected on how she had been hearing from mums about different phases their toddlers have been through.

At this point Mia, three, announced she would NOT be passing wind – referred to as “trumping” – imminently.

However, it appeared that statement wasn’t entirely accurate, as she almost immediately confirmed she was “going trump now” following an enquiry from her mother.

Better out than in!

Mia then blew a brief raspberry, to the sound of which Gemma celebrated: “Better out than in!”

She continued: “Church or chapel, let it rattle!”

Gemma Atkinson shares an Instagram Story about ‘trumping’ (Credit: Instagram)

‘We do it and blame Papa’

“We don’t hold [in] trumps, do we?” Gemma said to Mia.

And going by the words over her Story, it seems she might not take responsibility for them, either.

That’s because Gemma explained how once Mia discovered a spot of flatulence may help relieve tummy troubles, she was advised to never hold one in.

It’s an important lesson to learn!

And as it turns out, Gorka gets any subsequent blame.

Mia prefers her dad’s pancakes (Credit: Instagram)

However, despite Mia siding with her mum when it comes to pinning any farting on her father, a later Insta Story revealed she does stand by her dad on other matters.

The short clip showed Mia agreeing her dad is superior with regards to pancake provision.

Leaving her mum chuckling, she said: “Papa’s good at making, you’re good at drinking.”

