Gavin Williamson issues statement as he’s sacked as Education Secretary

Gavin Williamson has been sacked as Education Secretary by Boris Johnson in a reshuffle of his cabinet.

After the news broke, Mr Williamson said he was “proud” of his achievements.

However, he had drawn heavy criticism of his use of an algorithm in 2020 and the recent Marcus Rashford mix-up.

It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more. — Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) September 15, 2021

Gavin Williamson sacked

He continued: “This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come.

“I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the government.”

What happened last year?

However, Mr Williamson was criticised for a number of gaffes during his time in charge of education.

Last year, A-level grades were downgraded thanks use of a controversial algorithm.

Furthermore, the modelling reportedly hit pupils hardest who lived in deprived areas.

Subsequently, he was forced into an embarrassing u-turn and ditched the controversial approach in 2021.

The Rashford blunder

Then only last week, Mr Williamson made an embarrassing blunder.

He mistakenly mixed up campaigning football star Marcus Rashford for rugby player Maro Itoje.

He claimed to have met Marcus… when in fact he met Maro.

Mr Williamson said it was a “genuine mistake”.

Maro responded on Twitter: “Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford…

“And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!!

“Just a simple Maro Itoje will do… Much love, Marcu… I mean Maro Itoje.”