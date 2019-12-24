Gavin & Stacey's baby Neil returning as 'grumpy schoolboy' in Christmas special

Fans of Gavin and Stacey are set for a shock this year when the comedy returns for its one-off Christmas Special.

Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy's (James Corden) son Neil, last seen as a gurgling baby 12 years ago is set to return.

But viewers can expect their son Neil The Baby to be very different this time around as he's now a grown-up lad.

James, 41, appeared on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show and said: "When we shot the last series, Nessa and Smithy had had their baby.

"So, on the set, we had two babies who would be Neil The Baby. If one of them was crying we would switch it out for the other one.

"The actor who is playing Neil The Baby is one of those babies.

Baby Neil is set for a comeback (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

One of the baby actors who played Neil The Baby - Oscar Hartland - is returning to the series, as a 12-year-old 'grumpy schoolboy', as seen in The Sun.

Oscar Hartland is absolutely fantastic. He is one of the babies that was the baby in series three.

Rob, 54, said in the interview to James and co-star Ruth, 53: "I don't know what you were doing 12 years ago... but there is nobody more [like you]. "

Ruth replied: "Alison Steadman said that to me yesterday. She said, 'Are you sure it isn't yours and James's love child?"'

- The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 8.30pm on BBC One