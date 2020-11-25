Tomorrow is a year since the death of ‘rock star chef’ Gary Rhodes and his son George has paid tribute, while answering questions about how he died.

George joined the Loose Women panel today (Wednesday, November 25) and revealed he and his wife would be travelling to Dubai to mark the first anniversary.

He explained that the family still owned two restaurants there and the establishment where his father worked is laying on a spectacular tribute event.

Guests will dine on Gary’s most-loved dishes, washed down with his favourite drink, champagne.

George also spoke of his pride in mum Jennie, Gary’s wife of 3o years, for her determination to keep his legacy alive.

How did Gary Rhodes die?

George explained that the 59-year-old died after a fall in Dubai.

He also added that he believed his father had suffered a seizure and that he had suffered a brain injury at the age of 19 after a freak accident.

Gary Rhodes’ devoted family

George spoke of what a remarkable man his father was, revealing the family is very close.

He paid a moving tribute to him on the chef’s 60th birthday five months after his death.

George posted a picture of his dad in a tuxedo with a characteristic wry smile on his Instagram page.

On the caption, he wrote “Happy 60th Birthday pops.”

He previously shared an image of Gary wielding a bottle of pink champagne.

George wrote: “Dad’s answer to quarantine would have been… champagne.”

George and his brother Sam also paid tribute to their father in the documentary Gary Rhodes: The First Rock Star Chef which ITV showed in February.

Tributes to Gary

It showed Gary enjoying life in Dubai along with some footage for a new cookery show which was never shown.

“Dad was really excited to take this new series on in the Middle East,” said George on the emotional show.

The chef died suddenly five months ago. Medics later discovered that the cause of death was a head injury after a subdural haematoma.

The family held a private funeral in December with 350 guests at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

They paid tribute to the “irreplaceable” chef who meant so much to so many.

Gary Rhodes was dubbed the first rock star chef (Credit: SplashNews.com)

