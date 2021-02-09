Gary Lineker has sparked outrage on Twitter after poking fun at his BBC pay cut, following the news the TV licence fee is increasing again.

The 60-year-old Match of the Day presenter had his £1.75 million salary slashed by 23% last year – and now earns £1.3m.

However, Gary’s attempt to poke fun at his salary didn’t sit well with some followers.

Gary Lineker sparked outrage on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gary Lineker say on Twitter?

Taking to the social media site yesterday (February 8), Gary retweeted a BBC news article confirming the license fee would be going up from £157.50 to £159 in April.

Alongside a grinning emoji, he added: “But, but I’ve just taken a pay cut.”

However, some followers failed to see the funny side and labelled the tweet “offensive”.

One wrote: “Multi-millionaire mocks people that struggle financially and a TV licence is difficult for them to fund as well as other things. Is there a more out-of-touch TV personality than this mug?”

But, but I’ve just taken a pay cut. 🤪 https://t.co/aUh4eREOgW — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 8, 2021

A second said: “This is profoundly insensitive to the many, many thousands of people in this country who have lost businesses and earnings. Shame on you!”

In addition, a third shared: “A very bad joke – actually offensive.”

A fourth commented: “I know you are having banter, and I for one don’t mind that. But in these desperate times, where a lot of people are struggling financially and mentally, your timing isn’t great Gary.”

Another replied: “There’s people struggling to make ends meet. You go and say that!!”

The Match of the Day star took a pay cut last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gary Lineker fans defend his tweet

Meanwhile, others defended the former footballer.

One follower said: “Can’t you see the irony in his tweet? He was told if he took a pay cut the elderly wouldn’t have to pay the license fee, shock, he did and it made no difference.”

This is profoundly insensitive to the many, many thousands of people in this country who have lost businesses and earnings.

Another pointed out: “I think the point he is making is that if these presenters are taking a pay cut why on earth do the BBC need to raise the license fee? Where is the money going?”

A third commented: “He’s clearly being sarcastic. Jesus!”

Gary’s tweet was labelled ‘offensive’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Gary said about his pay cut?

The news surrounding Gary’s pay cut broke in September last year.

His new earnings were part of a new five-year deal with the Beeb.

At the time, Gary laughed off the news and tweeted a link to the story with: “Oh dear. Thoughts are with the haters at this difficult time.”

ED! has contacted Gary’s rep and the BBC for comment on this story.

The BBC said it “won’t be commenting on this”.

