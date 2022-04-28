Gary Lineker announces big family news as he admits ‘it was love at first sight’

Gary Lineker took to Instagram to announce some big family news yesterday – he has a new dog!

The ex-football star revealed to his 1.1 million followers that he’s adopted a new dog into the family.

Gary Lineker new dog

England footballing legend Gary shared the exciting news that he’d adopted a new dog with his fans yesterday.

The 61-year-old Match of the Day star uploaded a photo of himself and his new dog for his 1.1 million followers to see.

Gary can be seen grinning with his new pooch, Filbert, on a break during their walk in the countryside. Leicester City fans will be happy with the name of Gary’s new dog too.

Filbert Street was the name of Leicester’s stadium for over 100 years – including when Gary played for them in the eighties.

“Meet Filbert, the new and already much loved member of the Lineker family,” Gary captioned the post.

“He’s a rescue from the streets of LA. Met him through his foster parent and friend Reggie, @r_breakspear on a recent holiday, and it was love at first sight,” he explained.

“I’ve been dogless for far too long.”

Gary’s new dog is from LA (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Plenty of Gary’s followers took to the comment section to gush over his new pup.

“He found his person as they say,” Gary’s ex-wife, Danielle Bux wrote.

“Oh he’s lovely. Looks at those husky eyes,” one of his followers commented.

“He’s so handsome,” another said.

“Oh my goodness he is too cute. Enjoy,” a third wrote.

“Gorgeous, welcome to your new home,” another said.

Gary’s old dog passed away in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Gary Lineker on Twitter

Filbert is Gary’s first dog since his Labrador, Snoop, sadly passed away in 2019.

The heartbroken TV star took to Twitter at the time to pay tribute to his late friend.

“Profoundly saddened to tell you that my beloved dog, Snoop, passed away last night,” he wrote.

“He was my friend, my companion, my boy,” he continued.

“Whether I left the house for 2 weeks, 2 days or 2 minutes he would greet me with equal measure of enthusiasm and love.”

“I’ll miss him greatly. RIP Snoop,” he added.

