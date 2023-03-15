Gary Glitter ‘will probably die in prison’ after being sent back to jail, a former Scotland Yard officer believes.

The disgraced former glam rock star, 78, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was released last month.

He had served half of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. The horrific abuse was committed between 1977 and 1980 and included an attack on a child under the age of 10.

But now the Probation Service has confirmed Gadd has been recalled following a breach of licence conditions.

Paul Gadd, who found fame as glam rock singer Gary Glitter, pictured in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gary Glitter recalled to prison

The Ministry of Justice has not detailed how Gadd violated the terms of his release, which included being fitted with a GPS tag.

However, media reports have claimed footage captured by another person at his bail hostel showed him using a smartphone and trying to access the dark web.

A Probation Service spokesperson maintained protecting the public was their “number one priority”.

They said: “That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

Gary Glitter attends court in 2015 ahead of being sentence to prison (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘He’s gone too far’

Speaking on Times Radio, the former head of Scotland Yard’s Paedophile Unit indicated Gadd was not permitted to use his phone in certain ways.

Retired Detective Superintendent Michael Hames said: “As far as Gadd is concerned, he is so dangerous and so fixated on his offending behaviour that he’ll never stop. He’s gone too far.

He’s someone who’s always going to be a danger to children, quite frankly.

“[Gadd] is arrogant, he’s opinionated. He’s someone who’s always going to be a danger to children, quite frankly.”

Mr Hames added: “No doubt he’ll serve the next eight years of his sentence. He’ll probably die in prison.”

Gary Glitter crimes

Gadd was jailed in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of having sex with a girl under 13.

He denied allegations against him but was found guilty after a three-week trial.

He was held at HMP The Verne, a low security category C jail on the Isle of Portland in Dorset.

Gadd was not added to the sex offenders register for these crimes as they were committed before the register was introduced.

But he had already been ordered to sign the register for life when he returned to the UK in 2008.

He was convicted of sexually abusing two young girls in Vietnam in 2006.

Previous to that, in 1999, he admitted possessing more than 4,000 indecent images that showed child sex abuse. He was jailed for four months.

Gadd later moved abroad and was deported from Cambodia in 2002.

And in 2012, he was arrested at his home in London following an investigation by detectives.

Allegations came to light when he became the first person to be arrested as part of Operation Yewtree.

The investigation was launched after the atrocities committed by Jimmy Savile came to light in 2012.

