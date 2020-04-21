Gary Barlow thrills fans as he duets with Alesha Dixon in lockdown

Gary Barlow thrilled fans by teaming up for a duet with Alesha Dixon, as part of his lockdown 'crooner sessions'.

Posting a video of them singing together on Instagram, the Take That star wrote: "And we’re off again!

"I’m absolutely thrilled today today to have my dear friend @aleshaofficial on #thecroonersessions.

"We’ve done everything from writing songs together to climbing mountains!!! Thank you for sharing your time with us."

Gary and Alesha then sang a version of the Britain Got Talent judge's hit The Boy Does Nothing.

What did fans say?

Gary's follower's loved his and Alesha's version of the track, with one posting: "Love it Gary I look forward to these every day."

"Love it when you sing something different," another added.

A third said: "Love this tune!!! Well done both of you! I remember when you climbed the mountain."

Another of Gary's followers commented: "Now here’s a song never thought I’d hear you sing! LOVE IT!!"

Gary has been keeping fans entertained during lockdown by recording a series of the 'crooner sessions'.

He's teamed up with a variety of his celeb mates as well as talented fans who wanted to sing with the popstar.

Celebrities who have taken part include One Direction star Niall Horan, who sang his hit Slow Hands with Gary.

Lulu also belted out Elton John's classic I'm Still Standing with Gary.

Gary also delighted Take That fans by singing with former bandmate Robbie Williams.

