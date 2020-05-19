Gary Barlow poses in old jacket to show off incredible weight loss

Singer Gary Barlow stunned fans by showing off just how much weight he's lost since the early noughties.

The Take That singer posted a picture on Instagram of him wearing an old jacket he used to wear back in 2003 and it swamped him!

Gary Barlow wowed fans with his weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gary Barlow recreates first holiday photo with wife Dawn to mark 20th anniversary

Back in the day, Gary had gained weight during his time in Take That.

However, he gradually shed the pounds over the years and shaped up.

Writing alongside the snap, Gary said: "Well this is a nice start to the day.

"I was just having a little clear out of a wardrobe and found this beauty circa 2003. Need I say anymore #barlowsbootcamp."

Read more: Robbie Williams wants to reunite with Take That 'in five years'

What did Gary's fans say?

Gary's followers rushed to comment on his amazing weight loss, with many just simply commenting: "Wow!".

"How many sizes have you dropped? Incredible that you can keep the weight off. Respect," one follower commented.

Another said: "Wow! That’s an amazing difference! Well done you."

Someone else suggested: "You should auction this off!"

Gary has been open about his weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gary Barlow thrills fans as he duets with Alesha Dixon in lockdown

"Wowsers! Still looked good though," another fan complimented Gary.

Nostalgic concert

In another nostalgic move, Gary and his Take That band members Howard Donald and Mark Owen have announced that they're finally reuniting with Robbie Williams again.

The four will be performing a one-off concert from their homes on May 29 for the Compare The Meerkat YouTube channel.

Gary and his Take That band members ill be performing a one-off concert from their homes (Credit: WENN.com)

Read more: Peter Andre joins forces with Gary Barlow to perform lockdown duet

Take That was originally made up of Robbie Williams, 46, Gary Barlow, 49, Mark Owen, 48, Howard Donald, 52, and 49-year-old Jason Orange.

The band formed 30 years ago then Robbie famously quit in 1996.

Gary and the rest of the Take That boys split in 1997 before Gary, Howard, Mark and Jason reunited in 2005 with Jason leaving the band in 2014.

The foursome will perform a web camera convert to raise money for front line workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, to the delight of their fans.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.