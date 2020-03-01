Gary Barlow recreates first holiday photo with wife Dawn to mark 20th anniversary

Take That's Gary Barlow has recreated a photo he took on his first holiday with wife Dawn which was taken 24 years ago to mark the couple's 20th anniversary.

The former X Factor judge shared the throwback photo in a heartwarming post on Instagram, where the heartthrob can be seen hugging his then girlfriend from behind.

The gorgeous photo is then recreated in the exact same position on a private Caribbean island, 24 years on.

Gary, 49, shared the two images with the caption: "Same people, same place, 24 years apart. Dawn and I went to @petitstvincent January 1996. It was our first holiday together. We always dreamed of going back. As this year we’re celebrating 20 years married we thought it would be a good idea. #lookatus"

The photos are almost identical, with lucky Dawn looking hardly any different at all. The same mountain can be seen in the background.

Gary's pal Ronan Keating pointed out that there is one difference though, replying: "Love it. Sadly the palm tree didn’t make it."

Other fans loved the shot too, with one replying: "Aww that’s amazing! Beautiful photos of you both."

Another commented: "Oh my God, this is so adorable. Give me a love like yours."

Someone else commented on how amazing Dawn looks, saying: "The legs on Dawn, lush pictures!"

View this post on Instagram #Anniversary #celebrations #friends #love #memories #amen A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Jan 13, 2020 at 4:14am PST

Their actual anniversary was back in January, but it seems the pair are extending their celebrations.

Gary and Dawn got married in 2000 after meeting for the first time in 1995. Dawn was hired as a backing dancer for Take That's tour and the pair struck up a romance. The couple now have three children together.

They've been spending time in the exclusive resort on the luxurious island of Petit St Vincent and the location must mean a lot to the couple, having taken their first holiday there all those years ago.

The luxurious resort where Dawn and Gary shared their first holiday. (Credit: www.petitstvincent.com)

If you fancy a trip yourself though, you best get saving your pennies - staying at the dream holiday spot doesn't come cheap. The most basic holiday cottage in off-peak season comes in at $1,260 (£982). Of course, that's small change for superstars.

