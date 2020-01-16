Gary Barlow fans in a flap as he makes exciting announcement

Take That star Gary Barlow has announced that he's landed a job on a cruise ship as a musical director.

The singer and former X Factor judge, 48, took to social media to make the statement, promising fans he'll be making 'more memories with you'.

In a promotional video, Gary sat at a piano and began to tinkle the ivories before shooting a smouldering look to camera.

He was then introduced as P&O Cruises' brand ambassador.

I’m very pleased to announce that I'll be coming aboard @pandocruises Iona this year as Musical Director.

"Here's to making more music and memories with you.... link in bio for more information #HolidaylikeNeverBefore."

Fans will get a chance to meet Gary if they book a cruise holiday visiting the Canary Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, Spain or Portugal.

And it wasn't long before many of his 505,000 followers took to the site to share their excitement at the announcement.

"Well done Captain," said one.

Another wrote: "Aye Aye Captain Barlow! Your GB Army crew are ready and waiting to help you board for this adventure!"

"Let the holiday planning commence," a third commented.

Just days ago, Gary paid a touching tribute to his wife Dawn on their 20th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, he said: "Happy 20th Wedding Anniversary Mrs B."

