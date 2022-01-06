Gary Barlow emotional as he reveals big family change involving daughter

Gary Barlow has shared some family news on his Instagram today (Thursday, January 6).

The 50-year-old singer revealed to his 846k followers that the family had said goodbye to his daughter, Emily, as she heads off to university for four years.

Gary Barlow’s family news

Gary shared the bittersweet news on his Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

The Take That singer took to Instagram today to share the sad news with his followers. Gary posted a colorful background with a gif of a dog wagging its tail on his story earlier today.

“Just home from a lovely break,” he captioned the story.

“We said goodbye to our Emily who goes off to Uni for 4 years!” he continued, adding a sad-faced emoji.

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond wows viewers with appearance as she reveals ‘diet secret’

“But we all had fun – relaxed and now I’m ready for another crazy year!!!!!!”

Emily is Gary’s second eldest child at 19-years-old. He and his wife Dawn, who he’s been married to since 2000, have two other children together – Daniel, 21, and Daisy, 12.

What else did the singer post on Instagram?

Gary shared some holiday snaps (Credit: Instagram)

Gary and his family spent the festive period over in the Maldives.

After letting his fans know about his sad family news, Gary then shared some snaps from his holiday abroad on his Instagram story.

In one photo, Gary can be seen sitting on a sun lounger, wearing a blue shirt, chequered shorts, and brown loafers.

In another, Gary is standing on the beach at sunset, wearing a floral shirt. Behind him, the ocean is turning a beautiful orange colour as the day comes to an end.

Gary also shared photos of himself doing a form of ariel yoga involving hanging straps. “This is what I’m going to achieve this year,” he captioned one yoga snap. “Turning the world upside down.”

The singer also shared a snap of himself and Dawn, rocking their sunglasses. He captioned that picture with lots of red love hearts.

Gary Barlow’s busy 2021

Despite the pandemic, 2021 was a busy year for Gary (Credit: ITV)

2021 was a busy year for Gary Barlow, Covid pandemic or not.

In November, the 50-year-0ld released his sixth studio album, a Christmas-themed album aptly named The Dream of Christmas.

Also in the same month, Gary replaced Simon Cowell as a judge on ITV’s new show, Walk The Line. He joined the likes of Dawn French, Craig David, and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel.

Gary also collaborated with actress Sheridan Smith on a new Christmas song – How Christmas Is Supposed to Be. The duo were meant to be performing the song together during the Strictly Christmas special. However, Sheridan dropped out at the last minute, reportedly leaving the show in chaos.

Despite the setback, Gary performed on Strictly alone, but with a slight tweak. He sang Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime instead.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.