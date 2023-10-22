Monty Don showered with support as he issues update following heartbreaking loss: ‘She is gone but the love remains’

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don has been showered with support from fans as he shared an update following the loss of his beloved dog Nell.

The sad news comes just three years after his other dog, Nigel, also died. Monty announced the news of Nell’s passing on Saturday.

Monty updated fans following his sad loss (Credit: YouTube/TODAY)

“I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week, but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night,” Monty wrote in a sad Instagram post yesterday. “She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now.

“We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits.”

“Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear. So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad,” he continued.

Monty Don shares heartbreaking update following Nellie’s passing

Posting a picture of his beloved Nellie today (Sunday, October 22), the Gardeners’ World star shared an update via his Instagram account.

Today I shall plant primroses on her grave and take Ned for a long walk in the flood.

“Thank you for all your kind messages about Nellie. Today I shall plant primroses on her grave and take Ned for a long walk in the flood. She is gone but the love remains,” Monty wrote.

Fans jump to support grieving Monty Don

In the comments beneath Monty’s post, the star’s fans shared their messages of condolence.

“My thoughts are with you. We all feel so sad for a dog we never got to meet but we all loved. Take comfort in that Nellie lived a wonderful life surrounded by you and your family who loved her so very much,” wrote one fan.

Monty’s fans offered their support (Credit: ITV)

“I cried for your loss. Animals give us so much joy & pleasure, but this is the downside of that pleasure. Beautiful Nell,” commented another.

“Loved so much, and such a huge part to our lives and families, thinking of you all,” a third said.

“How lovely to plant primroses at the resting ground place. An act of love and remembrance. She looked wise and wistful in recent photos. Darling Nell,” wrote a fourth.

