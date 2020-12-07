The I’m A Celebrity castle could be in jeopardy after its owners have begged for help.

Although I’m A Celebrity 2020 filming at Gwrych Castle provided huge publicity for the historic venue – they’re still in desperate need of cash.

Taking to social media Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust explained that they are still in need of vital renovation fees.

They penned: “A huge thank you to I’m A Celebrity, Ant & Dec and everybody else who helped to make this happen!

Why does the I’m A Celebrity castle need funds?

“It’s been a tough year for all but this has brought a huge boost to the economy and has cheered up the nation.

“Our goal now is to raise funds for services to secure the future of Gwrych Castle.”

While over on their GoFundMe page, they explain that they need £50,000 to get the electricity and water going in the castle once more.

Their pledge includes: “We need your help to enable us to finally blow out the candles and bring light back to Gwrych Castle for the first time since the 1980’s! Pledge £5, or more!

“Join us in making a difference to a treasured piece of Welsh heritage, where your donation will help us to get mains water and power back to the site.

“The welcomed addition of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ has helped to carry out urgent works. However, they will be using generators and water tanks. For the castle to move forward long term, we need to connect to main supplies once again!

“Though services do not immediately sound romantic, this is a major step to bring the castle back to life once again. These services would immensely aid with restorative works in the main house, surrounding buildings and wider estate.

Will I’m A Celebrity stay in Wales?

“We know that times are tough at the moment, so donations are even more appreciated. Help us turn on the taps and lights again, by donating and sharing this page to spread the word.”

Gwrych Castle has had a huge increase in public interest since I’m A Celebrity aired.



And the show proved to be so popular this year, that ITV bosses have hinted they may keep the series on home soil.

Executive Producer Richard Cowles said: “Australia has been I’m A Celebrity’s natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice. But we’ve learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show.”

