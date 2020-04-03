Coronavirus: 'Devastated' family of Britain's youngest COVID-19 victim can't attend his funeral

The family of a 13-year-old boy who died from coronavirus, the youngest in Britain, are 'devastated' as they aren't able to attend his funeral.

Earlier this week, Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab became the youngest person in Britain to die from COVID-19 when he passed away at hospital after contracting the deadly bug.

He lost his battle with the disease on Monday (March 30), while alone in isolation at King's College Hospital.

The 'devastated' family of 13-year-old Ismail can't attend his funeral (Credit: ITV News / YouTube)

And now, his family will be unable to go to his funeral as two of his siblings have come down with coronavirus symptoms.

His funeral's today

The teenager's funeral is in Brixton today (Friday, April 3), but his mum and six siblings are having to self-isolate.

Mark Stephenson, a friend of the family who set up a GoFundMe page for them, said Ismail's older sister and younger brother had mild symptoms.

They are obviously devastated that they can't be there in person.

He explained: "Shaykh Sharif Zain will be leading the funeral and I will be delivering a short speech for the Abdulwahab family and a few close family and friends.

"We hope that we can send a live stream of the funeral to his mother and siblings so they can be there remotely.

"They are obviously devastated that they can't be there in person again.

The GoFundMe page has raised thousands

"It's extremely upsetting for everyone involved.

"They have been very moved by the warmth and very positive messages of support."

People have raised thousands for the family (Credit: GoFundMe. com)

In a statement after Ismail passed away earlier this week, the family spoke of their devastation at losing him.

It read: "Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing. He was admitted to Kings College Hospital.

"He was put on a ventilator and put into an induced coma but sadly died."

Authorities are setting up testing centres across the UK (Credit: W8 Media / SplashNews.com)

They concluded: "To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated."

The hospital confirmed: "Sadly, a 13-year-old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

The total number of cases worldwide has now passed one million. And it's now feared the UK death toll could hit 50,000 by Easter Sunday if Brits don't adhere to the lockdown measures.

