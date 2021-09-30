Fuel crisis 2021: The most stupid things we’ve seen and read as people lose their heads

It’s safe to say the fuel crisis 2021 has left some Brits losing their heads.

But it seems some people may have taken things a little too far, from what we’ve seen on social media in the past week.

Many petrol stations across the UK were left empty at the weekend and into this week as people feared a shortage of fuel.

But many companies, including BP and Shell, and the government have confirmed there is plenty so there’s no need to panic buy.

The fuel crisis has resulted in people losing their heads slightly (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Fuel crisis 2021

Of course, as a nation we’ve found a bit of humour in the crisis as well as realising some people truly lost it.

Here are some of the most stupid things we’ve seen and read on Twitter over the past few days….

First up, one Twitter user revealed her colleague had witnessed a person filling up carrier bags – yes we repeat carrier bags – with fuel.

Petrol stations have been left without fuel (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

They had tweeted: “A colleague witnessed a woman filling a carrier bag with petrol and then putting that bag into another one.”

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the only person who had witnessed similar antics.

A colleague witnessed a woman filling a carrier bag with petrol and then putting that bag into another one 🤦‍♀️🤡🤡 — Southampton Dash Cam (@SotonDashCam) September 28, 2021

Elsewhere, one user had shared a photo of somebody filling up bags at a petrol station.

They wrote: “Lol this guy just filled his carrier bags up with petrol then walked off behind a bush on the other side of the road.”

lol this guy just filled his carrier bags up with petrol then walked off behind a bush on the other side of the road pic.twitter.com/pFCyny16u5 — acid avian (@acidavian) September 20, 2015

Petrol crisis

Others shared similar stories, with one person revealing they watched a “lady filling a bin bag with petrol”.

The person wrote: “Who knew living near a petrol station would be such entertaining viewing!!

“The lady filling a bin bag with petrol, tying it and putting it in her boot was especially amazing…”

Another bizarre thing we saw on social media was people fighting at petrol stations.

As well as footage of incidents, people shared their stories on social media.

My sister in law said she watched 2 men fighting at Asda fuel station..when that fight had finished another 2 men started fighting.. #lorrydriver — Andrew (@garage_mechanic) September 29, 2021

One person said: “My sister in law said she watched two men fighting at Asda fuel station..

“When that fight had finished another two men started fighting.”

Another person shared a photo of somebody filling up a recycling bin with fuel.

They wrote on Twitter: “If you want idiocy, this woman filled her brown recycling bin up with petrol earlier, and put in her car!”

If you want idiocy, this woman filled her brown recycling bin up with petrol earlier, and put in her car! pic.twitter.com/MnIEViloeQ — KC (@kacsh100) September 27, 2021

In addition, another person shared a snap of someone who had several filled up containers in their boot and was apparently filling up a bin.

The Twitter user said: “Bringing cans to fill with fuel was bad enough, but bringing a bin…”

