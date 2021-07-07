What do Duchess Kate, Tamzin Outhwaite, Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon all have in common?

Here at ED!, we’d absolutely love the ladies to be our best pals!

News today (July 7) that ex-EastEnders star Tamzin saved three kids from drowning at a birthday party got us thinking about our friendship circles.

And, with just a few famous additions, we reckon we’d have all bases covered.

So who would make your list? And how does it compare to ours?

We reckon Duchess Kate would be the perfect celebrity best friend (Credit: Splash News)

Please Duchess Kate, be our friend!

Yes, we appreciate it’s a bit of a stretch, but can you imagine how cool it would be to be friends with the Duchess of Cambridge?

She’s kind, caring, considerate, a great mum and super stylish.

Read more: Duchess Kate fans outraged as This Morning guest ‘has a pop’ at ‘rich princess’

Plus, with friends in high places, we reckon we’d get invited to all the best parties in town – and get handed some cast-offs out of her bulging wardrobe!

Kate Garraway’s strength and courage have been admirable (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway – GMB’s resident duchess

The Good Morning Britain presenter has had one hell of a rough ride in recent times, but the way she’s behaved in the wake of husband Derek Draper’s coronavirus battle is admirable.

Kate has stepped up as a busy working mum, making sure her two kids continue to cope with their dad’s fight back to health as she returned to work with a smile on her face.

We’d love nothing more than to give her a great big hug, and nab Piers Morgan’s phone number for when we fancied a rant.

We’d love to be Holly’s friend just to raid her wardrobe (Credit: ITV)

Daytime TV royalty: Holly Willoughby

We’re obsessed with her outfits, love her playful presenting style and reckon she’d be a compassionate shoulder to cry on in our times of need.

In times when we need a large glass of wine Holly would also be the friend we’d call on – her nights out, and resulting hangovers, are the stuff of legend!

Heroic Tamzin saved three kids from drowning (Credit: Splash News)

Life-saver Tamzin Outhwaite

Tamzin Outhwaite hit the headlines today after reports that she rescued three drowning kids while attending a pool party last month.

She jumped in fully clothed and didn’t even ditch her mobile phone before she dived in – if that isn’t the sign of a friend who’d do anything for you, we don’t know what is.

We’ve also had the pleasure of interviewing Tamzin and can confirm that, half an hour later, we felt so at ease it was actually as if we were old friends.

We know who’ll be on the invite list for our next pool party…

If you’re ever in need of a pick-me-up McDonald’s, Stacey’s your girl (Credit: ITV)

Mum-to-be Stacey Solomon

There can’t be a celebrity out there with a kinder heart than Stacey Solomon.

She’s a super mum to three adorable boys and is finally pregnant with a little girl, so admittedly Stacey does have her hands full.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shows off her baby bump in white swimsuit

But the story of how she took trolled Mrs Hinch under her wing and went round to her house armed with McDonald’s to make her feel better melted our hearts.

Should Stacey have room for just one more friend, she knows where to find us!

It’d be belly laughs all round on a night out with Josie (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning’s resident funny girl Josie Gibson

No one on the ITV daytime show makes us laugh more than Josie Gibson (sorry Alison!).

The brilliant Big Brother star is hilarious and never fails to lift even the most sombre of moods.

Whether she’s falling off a floating obstacle course in the middle of a lake or splitting her trousers while she’s on a ghost-busting mission, women seriously don’t come any funnier than Josie.

Super-confident Amanda rounds out our celeb BFFs list (Credit: Instagram)

Radio royalty Amanda Holden

Confident, outspoken and unafraid to shake what her mother gave her.

Amanda Holden is the sort of woman who’ll lift you up and be on hand with a cheeky vino should you ever be feeling down.

A devoted wife and mum of two, raucous breakfast radio host and – if she’s reading this – our soon-to-be BFF (we hope!).

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who’d make your celebrity best friend list.