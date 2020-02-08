Friends star Matthew Perry sends fans into a frenzy on Insta as reunion rumours gather pace

US TV star Matthew Perry has sent Friends fans wild after signing up to Instagram.

The Chandler Bing actor, 50, joined the picture-sharing social media site earlier today - and immediately followed his other former sitcom co-stars.

He also shared his first post on the platform and quickly accrued over 4 million followers.

"This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go..." he captioned his first upload, a short clip of Chandler dancing a jig of jubilation.

And his Friends pals certainly seemed glad to see the last member of the cast on Insta, with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow also posting about his arrival.

Phoebe Buffet actress Lisa shared a throwback snap of the two former cast mates, commenting: "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattperry4 #friends4life."

This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram.

And Rachel Green star Jennifer also made a joke in the style of Matthew’s famous TV alias, referencing how none of the group knew what he did for a living.

She wrote: "I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF."

The timing of Matthew joining Instagram was not lost on many hopeful fans, who made it clear they are very keen for the show’s key cast to reunite for another episode.

"Could you BE any more obvious about a comeback?" joked one follower.

"Please, please, please make this mean a Friends reunion is on the cards!" begged another.

A third commenter added: "The whole gang is on Insta now, will they be back on TV?"

It was recently reported that the three stars - alongside Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani - may be close to a deal for an hour-long unscripted special of the much-loved sitcom set in New York.

According to Deadline, each performer will rake in "$3 million-$4 million" for appearing in the show, which could stream on HBO Max.

However, just a couple of weeks ago, David indicated he "doesn't think it's possible" to revive the programme with his former co-stars, given "everyone's different career trajectories".

And last month scriptwriter Marta Kauffman admitted she wasn’t sure the reunion would happen.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "If it happens, we will certainly be involved in it. But I don't know.

"It's complicated. It's very complicated. It's everything. It's a very complicated thing to do."

