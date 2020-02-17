Caroline Flack’s friend says she was ‘so weak’ on final holiday last week

One of Caroline Flack's best friends has shared an emotional tribute and said that she was "calm and hopeful, but weak" during a recent trip to Barcelona.

Salon owner and businesswoman Sam Cambell posted a gallery of images onto Instagram, which showed her friend laughing, smiling and having fun on their holiday.

The series of snaps showed Caroline enjoying a tuk-tuk ride in the Spanish city of Barcelona, a street artist drawing her portrait and a jokey image that showed her holding a toy behind bars with the words 'not guilty' written on the box.

Sam captioned the fun images by saying: "I’ve lost count of all our holidays and trips.

"Last week she tagged along on a work trip to Barcelona with me. Waiting in the hotel while I did meetings.

"We went on a tuk-tuk, walked, saw the sights, went to a house of curiosities and got our caricature done.

We’d go for dinner then watch Ab Fab till we fell asleep. She was calm and hopeful, but so weak.

"I’m so so glad she came and we got to have one more adventure together and a few last laughs. I miss you so much already xxxxx."

Caroline was seen enjoying a break away last week (Credit: ITV)

Sam's touching tribute provoked an outpouring of love and support from her many friends and followers.

"Utterly tragic. So sorry you lost your friend," one follower wrote.

Another said: "I’m so so sorry, sending lots of love," while a third commented: "I am so sorry Sam, it’s so heartbreaking."

Singer Jesse Ware also left a message, saying: "Babe I'm so so sorry for you all."

Other friends have also been paying tribute to Caroline, who tragically died at the weekend.

Family and friends have paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

One of her best friends, TV producer Mollie Grosberg, earlier shared an image on her Instagram Stories, which is thought to be one of the last photographs of Caroline.

Caroline, seen dressed in a red night dress and wearing her hair up, she was pictured trying to get her TV to work.

Mollie captioned the image: "Our funny little Valentine bought us cookies and oat milk this year."

She also shared a gallery of images that showed her friend smiling and laughing to camera during holidays and parties.

