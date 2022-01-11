Fred Sirieix wows fans with photo of ‘phenomenal’ body ahead of 50th birthday

Fred Sirieix has wowed his fans with a photo of his “phenomenal” body, just days before his 50th birthday.

The First Dates star shared the snaps with his 796k followers on Instagram yesterday (Monday, January 10).

Fred Sirieix’s “phenomenal” body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Fred blew his followers away with his latest post on Instagram.

The 49-year-old included three pictures in the post. The first snap showed Fred smiling at the camera without his top on.

The star is holding two dumbbells. as he flexes for the camera. It’s safe to say that Fred’s been properly hitting the gym recently! He looks great!

In the other two photos, Fred is doing bicep curls with the dumbbells.

“I’m fifty at the end of the month,” he captioned the photo.

“As much as I won’t probably be the world champion anymore I’m not ready to throw in the towel just yet!”

How did his fans react?

Fred’s fans were very complimentary (Credit: Russell Howard / YouTube)

It’s safe to say that Fred’s fans liked what they were seeing! A whole host of them headed to the comment section to let the Frenchman know just how good he looked!

“Yesssss Fred! Fittest 50 year old I know; even if you do wear a toupee,” Fred’s First Dates co-star, CiCi Coleman commented.

“In very good shape Fredo, 50 is just a number you’ve got plenty of time to become work champion,” one of his followers wrote.

“You are looking phenomenal my friend. Hats off to you for being so disciplined,” another said.

“Looking in good shape monsieur,” a third commented.

“Smoking hot Fred,” another said.

Fred Sirieix sends pulses racing

Fred hasn’t been afraid to show a little skin on Instagram recently (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time Fred has sent his fans’ pulses racing with an Instagram post recently!

Fred had his fans drooling over him a couple of weeks ago, thanks to a topless picture of himself in bed.

“Early night. Sleep tight,” Fred captioned the post from December 28. Fans went into a frenzy over the picture, which has since picked up 11.5k likes.

Over 400 of Fred’s fans commented on the post, with many of his flustered followers keen to let him know how much they liked the picture.

“Dear Lord Fred!! I wasn’t expecting that on my Insta tonight! Oh La La!!” one wrote at the time.

“WAW, now that’s a sexy pic Fred,” another said. A third fan told Fred that his picture was so hot it added to global warming.

It’s pretty safe to say the snap was a hit then!

