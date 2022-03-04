Fred Sirieix fans stunned as he shows off ripped body in beach photo

Fred Sirieix of First Dates fame took to Instagram to give his 802k followers a glimpse at his ripped body today (Friday, March 4).

Fans took to the comment section of Fred‘s snaps, and they were all saying the same thing about the French star!

Fred Sirieix’s ripped beach snaps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Fred took to Instagram today to give his followers a closer look at his ripped body.

The 50-year-old Frenchman is currently enjoying the sun out in Jamaica with his fiancée, who’s simply known as ‘Fruitcake’.

Fred included three photos in his latest post. In the snaps, Fred, dressed in just his swimming trunks and a red cap, can be seen emerging from the sea, smiling for the camera.

“What a sweet morning!” he captioned the post. “Off to the hills now.”

Fred’s post seems to have gone down a treat with his followers, with many taking to the comments to drool over the star!

How did Fred’s followers react?

Fred’s fans were loving his latest snap (Credit: Russell Howard / YouTube)

Plenty of Fred’s followers took to the comment section, with many comparing Fred’s pics to the iconic scene where Daniel Craig emerges from the sea in Casino Royale.

“Daniel Craig eat your heart out,” one of his followers commented.

“Look it’s the next Daniel Craig, Fred for the next Bond!” another said.

“James Bond à La Française,” a third wrote, adding a couple of fire emojis at the end of their comment too.

Others were simply floored by Fred’s snaps.

“Mother of all that’s good and holy,” one follower gushed.

“Well… Bonjour to you,” another said.

“Oh là là indeed @fred_sirieix! Beautiful views all around,” a third commented.

Fred sets pulses racing

Fred has form with getting pulses racing (Credit: ITV)

The 50-year-old French star is no stranger to getting his kit off for the cameras.

Back in January, during the filming of a new show with Gino D’Acampo, Fred and the Italian chef stripped off for the camera.

In the snap uploaded to Fred’s Instagram, Gino and Fred can be seen completely naked in front of the cameras.

The crew behind the cameras don’t look impressed though, with them all turning away in, we’re sure, mock disgust.

At the start of the year, Fred also gave fans a closer look at his ripped body during a workout session at the gym.

“I’m fifty at the end of the month,” he captioned the post. “As much as I won’t probably be the world champion anymore I’m not ready to throw in the towel just yet!”

