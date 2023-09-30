Fred Sirieix reveals recent hospital procedure that ‘really stressed’ him out: ‘No point being a hero for nothing’

First Dates host and TV presenter Fred Sirieix has revealed a recent hospital procedure which left him feeling worried and stressed-out. This came after a routine blood test revealed a worrying sign of ill health.

Following the tests, Fred was booked in for a gastrocopy and colonoscopy. In doing so, he faced a terrible dilemma.

The TV star revealed his stress over a recent series of hospital appointments (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

‘No point being a hero,’ says Freid Sirieix as he reveals hospital procedure

Posting on his Instagram account, Fred revealed the details of his health scare and subsequent hospital procedures. Sharing a picture of himself smiling from the hospital bed, the star revealed the stress he’d felt as he awaited his gastrocopy and colonoscopy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

“To be honest the mere thought of these procedures really stressed me out. What might be found? Not only that but these are invasive procedures. In the USA & France patients go under sedation when undergoing these two procedures,” he said.

“In the UK it is different. Patients can opt out of sedation. A gastrocopy only requires a numbing spray on the throat while air and gas is offered for the colonoscopy. Prior to the procedures I was debating what to do. To sedate or not to sedate?”

I’m busy and can’t afford to take 24 hours off just because I’m scared

He continued: “I’m busy and can’t afford to take 24 hours off just because I’m scared of a simple tube and camera going from my mouth to my stomach and another going from my bum to the end of my colon.”

However, Fred ultimately decided he needed to investigate further: “No point to be a hero for nothing,” he said.

“So I spoke to my brother (a Doctor, cancer researcher and one of the inventors of the Cytosponge) as well as his good friend and Oxford Gastroenterologist consultant Dr Elizabeth Bird-Lieberman. Both told me I could take it and it was not necessary to be sedated.”

Fred managed to find some humour in his situation (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Fred reveals details of ‘unpleasant’ hospital procedures

In the post, Fred revealed the details of his gastrocopy and colonoscopy.

“The gastrocopy is the most unpleasant of the two because it makes you gag. Basically it is awful. However it just lasts five minutes. Pain wise I’ve had much worse. Anyone could take it,” the First Dates star said.

“The colonoscopy is easy peasy in contrast. A bit weird I must admit because it is up your bum but we all have one and c’est la vie. However it is NOT painful. It lasts about 20/30 minutes.”

“We talked throughout with Dr Bansi and his team. They wanted to know how Gino D’Acampo was,” he laughed.

In the same post, he revealed that all had went well, and he was posting from the taxi home. “I’m now in a taxi on my way home eating my favourite biscuits. Really looking forward to my Indian take away later on… that and a nice bottle of wine to celebrate,” he said.

Read more: First Dates star Fred Sirieix eyed up by I’m A Celebrity bosses ‘for the ladies’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!