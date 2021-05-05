Fred Sirieix has shared a touching tribute to his daughter Andrea, after finishing fourth at the Diving World Cup.

The 17-year-old diver, whose famous dad is best known for appearing on Channel Four’s First Dates, competed in the event in Tokyo.

Taking to Instagram to mark the achievement, Fred revealed he couldn’t be “prouder” of the athlete.

What did Fred Sirieix share?

In his latest post, Fred shared a throwback snap of himself alongside Andrea and son Lucien.

The shot showed the French maître cuddling Andrea, who he sweetly nicknamed “my duck”.

Alongside the photo, Fred penned: “4th best diver in the world! Best daughter and best sister ever!

We are all so very and unconditionally proud of you

“Well done mon [duck emoji]. We are all so very and unconditionally proud of you #goAndrea.”

Andrea narrowly missed out on a chance of claiming a medal in the women’s 10m platform event on Wednesday (May 5).

Meanwhile, fans were quick to gush over Fred’s post.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix shared a touching post to his daughter (Credit: Channel 4)

Taking to the comments, one said: “A very proud daddy. When your children achieve great things it makes your soul sing. Congratulations.”

A second shared: “You must just want to burst every time you think about it!”

In addition, a third added: “What a result!!!! Can’t imagine how proud you are Fred!”

How did Fred’s daughter become famous?

Andrea is a British diver for Team GB, who won her first solo international gold medal at the 2020 FINA Diving Grand Prix.

Earlier this week, the youngster qualified for the Olympics.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Fred announced: “So proud, happy and excited for Andrea. She just won her place in the @fina1908 #WorldCup #Diving #10m #platform semi final and qualified for @Olympics #goAndrea.”

Meanwhile, in December last year, Andrea won the coveted BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Despite remaining relatively private about his personal life, Fred couldn’t help but praise the teen on Lorraine.

He told host Lorraine Kelly: “She was training for the World Cup which was supposed to happen in Japan in April, just a few days time, but it’s just been cancelled.”

In addition, he added: “She is a diver, she won BBC Sports Personality of the Year, she’s a British champion, but just like all the other athletes in Team GB, the World Cup has been cancelled last minute because of Covid.”

The First Dates star, 49, was in a relationship with the mother of his two children, Alex, for 12 years.

However, he has since moved on with his fiancée, who he affectionately refers to as Fruitcake.

