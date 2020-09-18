Fred Sirieix was mocked by his daughter who said his choice of outfit made him “look like a girl”.

The First Dates host, 48, had his social media followers in stitches when he revealed his teenage daughter Andrea poked fun at him over the shirt he wore on Friday (September 18).

Fred Sirieix’s daughter Andrea poked fun at his shirt (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Fred Sirieix say about his daughter on Instagram?

On Instagram, Fred posted snaps of himself in a car wearing a white, buttonless polo shirt with an open, V-shaped collar.

In the caption, the French maître d’hôtel told fans that he had purchased the shirt innocently enough.

But his kids decided to rip him over it. Andrea, he said, told him it made him look like a girl, as she owns many with a similar design. His son, Lucien, agreed with his big sister.

However, the lad also thought that it was like something an Italian man would wear.

Fred wrote: “Just got this new top. My daughter commented it made me look like a girl and that she has many similar such V-neck shirts.

“My son kind of agreed but went on to add that it is in fact what Italian men wear.”

Made me look like a girl… she has many similar such V-neck shirts.

It follows news that Fred’s TV series with pals Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo is returning for a new series, following a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, was put on hold because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Fred Sirieix, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip returning for new series

But Fred has since confirmed that his show will be back for a third series next year – and what’s more, the location has already been decided.

Speaking to LADbible, Fred said: “Yes, it’s happening. We’ve put the route and the travel plan together, we’re going to go next year.

“I can’t wait to get started. I can’t say where, but we’ve got the destination.

“We’re putting the trip together now and it’s looking pretty good, I have to say.”

