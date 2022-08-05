Fred Sirieix gushes over daughter as he shares incredible news with fans

First Dates star, Fred Sirieix, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and her fantastic news.

His 17-year-old daughter Andrea secured a gold medal for England in the women’s 10m diving at the 2022 Commonwealth Games yesterday (August 4).

Thank you so much for all the messages congratulating Andrea. It’s really nice. Really warming. Thanks. I just want to apologise as I can’t respond to all. It’s very kind x — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) August 4, 2022

The proud father shared a snap of his daughter on Instagram today with the caption: “I have been replaying yesterday’s event on a loop in my head nonstop.

“That last dive! To pull it off like this! Wow! Truly the stuff of champions!”

Proud dad, Fred, documented the whole thing on his Instagram stories (Credit: @fred_sirieix on Instagram)

Fred seemed to enjoy every moment of the competition as he cheered Andrea on from the sidelines in Birmingham.

The 50-year-old shared his pride with his Instagram and Twitter followers yesterday, sharing multiple congratulations on his stories.

After her award-winning dive, he tweeted: “That last dive! To pull it off like that! Wow!!!! What a performance!”

He also tweeted: “Thank you so much for all the messages congratulating Andrea. It’s really nice. Really warming. Thanks. I just want to apologise as I can’t respond to all. It’s very kind x”

His followers responded with their own congratulations.

One said, “Andrea is a superstar!!”

Another added, “You must be so so proud – hope she is enjoying her success after all the effort she has put in!”

Fred’s daughter looked very happy with her achievement (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Andrea is no stranger to diving competitions

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has previously competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, placing 7th for Great Britian.

However, there was no crowd during the Olympics due to coronavirus restrictions.

She also competed in the Budapest World Championships this year in Budapest, taking home a bronze medal.

In 2020, she claimed a silver and a bronze at the 2020 European Championships.

After the competition yesterday, she admitted that she wouldn’t be toasting her win with alcohol as she is not yet old enough to drink.

Instead, she expressed: “I’ve got a hot chocolate waiting for me!”

Congratulations to Andrea!

