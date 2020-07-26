Fred Sirieix admits he's never enjoyed sex as much' in bedroom confession

Fred Sirieix, TV host and former waiter, says he's at his absolute prime when it comes to his sex life.

The First Dates star, 48, admitted recently he's enjoying fantastic sex with his fiancée.

Her name has never been revealed, but he affectionately refers to his love as his 'fruitcake'.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, he says with age comes confidence - and mind blowing sex!

Fred Sirieix is engaged to a mystery lady (credit ITV)

What did Fred Sirieix say about his sex life?

He told the paper: "I've never enjoyed sex as much as now.

"I think it's a confidence thing and meeting another person who feels exactly the same way as me."

The pair met in January of 2018, and he says it was love at first sight.

He said: "It was so beautiful. When I saw her I fell in love and she smiled because she knew."

They announced their engagement in March, and are planning a romantic wedding in Jamaica.

This will be Fred's first marriage (credit ITV)

Jamaican wedding

And he's asked his good mates Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo to attend.

Fred told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning that his American Road Trip co-stars will play special roles at his nuptials.

He said: "Gino has said to me that he wanted to organise my stag do and I said, 'Okay, on one condition. This is the first episode we will do when we get out of lockdown.

"And the one condition is you boys cook at my wedding in Negril in Jamaica.'

"We're going to do a Jamaican, French and Italian feast and you are also invited Phil and Holly. We are going to have the party of a lifetime."

Fred told Fabulous magazine that he tends to keep it fairly low profile with his love.

However, they do enjoy a date night at a local tapas restaurant or wine bar.

He told the publication: "Occasionally, I'll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call 'fruitcake'.

"It's nice to have a relaxing conversation and chill out when you've had a long day."

Fred rose to fame on Channel 4's popular series First Dates.

A stand out star on the show, he's gone on to host the likes of Gordon Gino and Fred American Road Trip, Million Pound Menu and Remarkable Places to Eat.

