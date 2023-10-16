Frankie Bridge fights back tears as she reveals sad family news: ‘Still in pain’

Frankie Bridge fought back tears as she revealed some sad family news.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share the sad news earlier today (Monday, October 16).

Frankie shared some sad news (Credit: Instagram)

Frankie Bridge issues sad family news

Last month, Frankie’s dog, Turbo, ran away. However, he was soon found, but the poor pooch had picked up an injury. Frankie later revealed that her pup had broken his tail.

Today, in an emotional Instagram video, Frankie revealed that Turbo’s tail wasn’t healing – meaning he was going to have to have it cut off.

Fighting back tears, Frankie said: “So I just dropped Turbo off at the vets because his tail’s not healing.

“So, it’s going to have to come off,” she said as she grew emotional.

The star was getting emotional in the story (Credit: Instagram)

Frankie Bridge issues update on her pup, Turbo

Frankie then continued. “So he’s going to have like a little stump,” she said.

“Because where the break is, it’s just not healed and it’s just bent the whole time and he can’t get it to go back up. So his little floofy tail’s gonna be gone,” she then said.

“Just mad how much these animals become like your kids!” she said, rolling her eyes.

“I was like tearing up as they took him away,” she then continued. “He was like shaking in the vets, he didn’t want to go. But yeah, I mean he’s still uncomfortable, he’s still in pain, it’s not healing. So, it’ll be better for him, but I love his little floofy tail.”

Turbo is on the mend (Credit: Instagram)

Frankie issues update on Turbo

“Poor little Turbs. I’ll pick him up later and give him lots and lots of love,” the former Strictly star then said.

Frankie’s next post on her story was a video of Turbo sitting on her knee, shaking, as they waited in the vets.

A little while later, Frankie provided her 1.5 million followers with another update on Turbo.

She uploaded a picture of Turbo with a cone on. “He’s home and feeling very sad…his tail is now a little saveloy,” she captioned the snap. Awww!

