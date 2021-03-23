Frankie Bridge reveals rushing son Parker to A&E after ‘gasping for air’

Frankie Bridge has opened up on the “horrendous” moment her son Parker was rushed to hospital, after struggling to breathe.

The Loose Women star, 32, explained the seven-year-old was suffering from his second croup attack in months.

Croup refers to an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and leads to a barking cough.

What did Frankie Bridge say about her son?

Frankie revealed her two sons had been suffering from colds, but feared Parker would develop croup.

She later took Parker to hospital in the early hours.

Speaking on Instagram, the singer shared: “‘We knew it was going to come, and it did.

It’s just horrendous and there’s nothing you can do

“So we ended up rushing him to A&E when he still couldn’t breathe after a while.”

Thankfully, Parker was admitted out of hospital as Frankie and husband Wayne were “croup pros.”

In addition, she said: “It’s just so scary for him and is and trying to keep him calm.

“It’s just mad how you can have one kid who has a cold and just has a cold and then you have another kid, the minute he has anything, it goes straight to his chest and has asthma.”

Furthermore, the star explained: “No one else in my family has asthma. It’s just not something you ever get used to I think, seeing someone that you love gasping for air.

“It’s just horrendous and there’s nothing you can do.”

Meanwhile, back in October, Frankie revealed Parker was taken into hospital after suffering from a croup attack.

At the time, she shared: “Was in A&E last night with this little guy, with yet another croup attack. Doesn’t matter how many times it happens. To see someone gasping for air is always terrifying.”

The youngster also suffered from a similar episode back in November 2017.

Frankie opens up on parenting

Meanwhile, last year, Frankie discussed the struggles of parenting with Entertainment Daily.

As well as Parker, the singer also shares five-year-old son Carter with husband Wayne.

Speaking to ED!, she revealed the “pressure” she felt when it came to getting her kids to eat healthily.

Frankie shared: “My first, Parker, was a bad eater, but Carter was a good eater. It was maybe because I was more relaxed.”

Furthermore, she added: “It’s a lot of pressure as a parent trying to get your kids to eat healthily and it doesn’t always work out.

“I try to be laid back when it comes to treats, but at the same time I like to keep it balanced.”

