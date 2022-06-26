Dad’s Army legend Frank Williams has died as tributes have poured in.

The actor, who played Reverend Timothy Farthing in the sitcom, passed away aged 90, it has been confirmed.

Frank Williams has died aged 90 (Credit: Shuttershock)

A statement shared on his Facebook page said: “So sorry to say that our beloved friend, colleague and actor, Frank Williams, passed away this morning.

“He was almost 91, and we are grateful for all the years of joy, laughter and happiness he brought to so many. Thank you Frank!”

The beloved show about the UK Home Guard during WW2 aired between 1968 to 1977 with 80 episodes in total.

Frank starred alongside the likes of Arthur Lowe, Clive Dunn, John Laurie, James Beck, John Le Mesurier and Arnold Ridley.

He is also known to audiences as the Bishop from You Rang, M’Lord?.

The late actor also had memorable appearances in Monty Python’s Flying Circus and The Rutles.

Frank Williams: Fans pay tribute to late star

Stars of the industry have paid tribute to the star in a series of messages.

Chairman of Elstree Studios Morris Bright wrote: “‘Someone’s written something very rude on the back of my spare harmonium Captain Mainwaring … what’s more it’s in wax crayon and won’t come off!’

“RIP Dad’s Army’s Reverend Timothy Farthing aka actor Frank Williams who has died aged 90.

“Thanks for all the joy and laughter.”

Hi De Hi star Jeffrey Holland said: “So sorry to hear Frank Williams has left us. A dear friend.

He is best known for playing Reverend Timothy Farthing in Dad’s Army (Credit: Shuttershock)

“I’ll never forget the happy days spent working together on stage and screen in Dad’s Army or the wonderful times shared with him and Ronnie at reunions and events.

“Treasured memories.”

Other fans paid tribute to Frank.

One wrote: “Just heard the news of Frank Williams passing. Sad sad news. RIP Vicar.”

Another said: “Ah very sad to hear of the death of Frank Williams, who played the Reverend Timothy Farthing in Dads Army and was an actual member of General Synod.

“A glorious vision of ministry- well done, good and faithful servant.”

