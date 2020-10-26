Frank Bough has died at the age of 87 as celebrities paid tribute.

The former Grandstand and Breakfast Time presenter died last Wednesday in a care home, a family friend told the BBC.

Tributes have poured in for Frank, who hosted the original version of BBC Breakfast, on social media.

Aw no. So sad. When I was 7 and editor of village newspaper the Daily Owl I did a chat with Frank. I sent him a letter and he replied wishing me and @LUFC all the best for the 1974 season and tips for the Daily Owl @BBCBreakfast https://t.co/xGRcvRJ1V1 — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) October 25, 2020

BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood added: “I worked with Frank Bough in the summer of 1983 when I was a student employed as a secretary on Breakfast Time.

Frank Bough has died aged 87 (Credit: Shutterstock)

“He was always very kind to me and very professional.”

BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg wrote on Twitter: “Frank Bough was one of Britain’s greatest TV presenters of the 70s & 80s: Grandstand, Nationwide, Breakfast Time, he WAS Mr Television.

“Sad to hear of his passing. Here’s my musical tribute to the master of live telly.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan added: “RIP Frank Bough, 87. Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.

Tributes poured in for Frank on social media (Credit: Shutterstock)

What did fans say?

“His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news.”

Meanwhile, fans have also paid tribute to Frank.

One added: “RIP Frank Bough, the first face of breakfast television in the UK.”

Another wrote: “Sad to hear #frankbough has died.”

In 1983, Frank was involved in the launch of the BBC’s breakfast service, Breakfast Time.

RIP Frank Bough, the first face of breakfast television in the UK pic.twitter.com/K4yMnN6G1g — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) October 25, 2020

He quit in 1987 to present the Holiday programme.

However, in 1988, he was sacked after revelations that he had taken cocaine and visited brothels.

At the time, he said: “I have been exceedingly stupid and I accept that.

“I caused a lot of pain to my wife and my family and I bitterly regret all these things – but I have to say that I believe that everybody, when they have difficulties with their marriage or sexuality, surely has the right to sort these things out in the privacy of their own home.”

