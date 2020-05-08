Frank and Christine Lampard 'burgled as thieves target him for fourth time'

Thieves have reportedly ransacked the homes of Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard and his wife Christine, and Leicester City's late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Billionaire Vichai's Knightsbridge house was left as a shrine to him after his death.

Thieves allegedly got away with £1 million of valuables from his home.

It came 10 days after a similar raid on the Lampards' Chelsea home.

Frank shares a Chelsea pad with TV presenter Christine

They reportedly stole £60,000 of jewellery belonging to Frank and Christine.

Not the first time

However, it is not the first time thieves have burgled the Lampards' home.

Frank Lampard was targeted by thieves on three earlier occasions.

Frank Lampard married Christine Bleakley in 2015

But Flying Squad detectives are studying CCTV footage of both incidents - which they believe are connected.

They believe crooks targeting the rich and famous are responsible.

Both burglaries happened in December last year, but were never made public.

But The Sun reported the details today for the first time.

A source told The Sun: "Both burglaries may have been carried out by the same team.

"The family of Vichai are understandably very upset.

"His house was totally ransacked and a lot of precious and sentimental items were taken."

Christine Lampard has presented The One Show and Loose Women

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Frank and Christine for comment.

Meanwhile, on today's Loose Women, Christine revealed the scary moment she and Frank had to take their daughter to A&E.

What did she say?

She said: "Our little one woke up with a really high temperature and then your mind goes to very dark places as to what this could be.

"We were told by our GP to go straight to A&E and it was the words I did not want to hear that day."

But it all turned out to be fine. She's great.

She added: "She had a rash and all of the bits that were very scary but it all turned out to be fine. She's great."

