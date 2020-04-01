Coronavirus: Fourth British doctor dies from COVID-19 as death toll hits 2,352

A British doctor has become the fourth frontline NHS worker to die from coronavirus as the UK death toll rose to 2,352.

Dr Alfa Saadu passed away on Tuesday (March 31) morning, aged 68, after a two-week battle with the deadly flu-like bug.

Paying tribute to his Nigerian-born dad on Facebook, Dr Saadu's son Dani wrote: "He had been fighting the virus for two weeks but could not fight anymore.

Doctor Alfa Saadu, who has died from coronavirus, was a former medical director at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow (Credit: Google Maps)

Read more: Saturday Morning host James Martin steps in to help care home after elderly woman's emotional coronavirus plea

"The NHS were amazing and did everything they could. My dad was a living legend, saving people's lives here and in Africa.

A 'very passionate' man

"Up until he got sick, he was still working part-time, saving people."

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Dani said his dad was "very passionate" and "cared about saving people", calling him a "massive family man".

According to ITV News, he was a former medical director at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

The NHS were amazing and did everything they could.

Dr Alfa Saadu is the fourth frontline NHS worker to die from COVID-19.

Ear, nose and throat consultant Amged El-Hawrani, aged 55; organ transplant specialist Adil El Tayar, 63; and GP Dr Habib Zaidi also lost their lives to the bug.

During Wednesday (April 1) afternoon's press briefing at Downing Street, Business Secretary Alok Sharma updated Brits on the latest in the UK's fight against the pandemic.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma addressed the nation from Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

He said: "The number in hospital in England with coronavirus symptoms is now 10,767, whilst 3,915 of those are in London and 1,918 in the Midlands.

UK death toll at 2,352

"Of those hospitalised in the UK, sadly 2,352 have died. This is an increase of 563 fatalities since yesterday. The youngest of them was just 13 years old.

"This is more tragic evidence that this virus does not discriminate.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest threat our country has faced in decades, and we are not alone. All over the world, we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer."

Alok Sharma confirmed the UK death toll stood at 2,352 on Wednesday afternoon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Charles urges Britain to stay strong in first address since coronavirus recovery

Countries all over Europe have implemented lockdown measures.

But this week, Sweden has come under fire for failing to go into lockdown. So far, it has seen thousands of cases of COVID-19 and dozens of deaths.

One worried professor of virus immunology accused authorities there of not testing or tracking the disease enough - and said they are leading the country to "catastrophe".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.