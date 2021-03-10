Four In A Bed baffled viewers last night as the hosts of one B&B explained why they don’t have TVs in their guest rooms.

During Tuesday (March 9) afternoon’s episode of the Channel 4 programme, Eddie and Karen Deighton welcomed the other B&B owners to their place, Finch Cottage in Wiltshire.

Eddie and Karen with the Four In A Bed contestants at their local pub (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in Four In A Bed?

When the guests had to rate their experience towards the end of the episode, they heaped praise on Eddie and Karen’s skills as hosts, calling them “kind” and “welcoming”.

They also called Finch Cottage “immaculately clean”. However, the lack of TVs and tea- and coffee-making facilities in the rooms were a big turn off for them.

The contestants didn’t like the fact the rooms on Four In A Bed lacked TVs (Credit: Channel 4)

Eddie said, as they looked through the feedback: “‘How were the facilities? A TV would be good’. We don’t generally have television simply because we are a rural destination.”

Karen addressed the comments about a lack of tea and coffee facilities in the bedrooms. She said: “They are here, and they’re only a few feet from their rooms.”

Four In A Bed viewers thought the rooms were otherwise nice (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, Eddie and Karen’s explanation about the lack of TVs baffled viewers.

One said: “How does being in a rural location mean they don’t have TVs in the rooms? And who wants to wander around a building at 3am looking for tea- and coffee-making facilities as none are in rooms? #fourinabed.”

A second said: “Don’t have TVs in the room ’cause it’s a ‘rural location’… how bizarre #fourinabed.”

A third wrote: “Just because you are ‘rural’ doesn’t mean people don’t want a TV and tea and coffee facilities in their room! You could probably add those in and charge more! #fourinabed.”

A fourth put: “‘We don’t have TV’s in the rooms because we live in a rural setting’. Right so only people in cities watch telly #Fourinabed.”

Others, who felt the same about the TV situation, nevertheless praised the quality of the accommodation.

“The rooms were nice enough but no TV and no tea and coffee in the room would put me off,” said one.

“Looks a lovely place,” said another. “But a TV and tea/coffee facilities would be better. No mention of wi-fi either. I’d probably be happy enough to spend a night there, but the idea I’d spend 2/3/4 nights there is ‘for the birds’. #fourinabed.”

