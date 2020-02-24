Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright gives birth to first child

Lydia Bright has given birth to her first child, it's been announced.
The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed a daughter into the world on Friday (February 21), and she is "so overwhelmed with love".
She told HELLO! magazine: "My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect."
The 30-year-old star previously admitted she was delighted to be expecting a girl.
View this post on Instagram
One week to go until due date. I often post only my best pictures on Instagram, my personal magazine. But today I am posting the real, raw, unedited deal. The past week, I have been constantly trying to dodge photographers. Understandably they want the money shot ‘me going into labour.’ But I’m not feeling my finest so today when I got caught again and saw the snaps on the Daily Mail I’m not going to lie I was PISSED. But the photos are my reality and I shouldn’t feel upset about that. No I can’t wear bras anymore because they dig in, I wash my hair probably once a week (tonight my scalp got a treat,) and my nails haven’t seen a salon in well over a month. But all of this self care neglect is for a good reason. I am working so hard to complete my whole home renovation in time for my babies arrival, cleaning, organising, I even have my own tool kit now. I am so busy with my business and work tying to tie up loose ends so I can take time off when Dinky arrives and on top of that I have had to deal with being burgled and a looming court case (a tenant not paying rent 😡) So this is my reality, Bridget Jones knickers and all. I’m nine months pregnant and absolutely exhausted, the old glamorous Lydia will be back soon.
She said: "Oh my gosh it's so exciting, I've just found out I'm having a little girl! I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special.
"She'll be my best friend. Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship - I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."
Lydia announced her pregnancy in August, and said now is the "right time" for her to enter motherhood.View this post on Instagram
Two weeks until due date. It’s all becoming so very real, I can’t believe I am going to be a mum. I sometimes just find myself crying, like now as I’m typing. Because I just feel so very lucky to be blessed with you, I can’t wait to meet my best friend and my whole world 💓
She said: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise.
"It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me."
But sadly, alongside announcing her pregnancy, Lydia revealed she and her boyfriend Lee Cronin - who is the father of her baby - had split.
She added: "It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.
"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted. I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."
Send your messages of congratulations to Lydia on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.