Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright gives birth to first child

Lydia Bright has given birth to her first child, it's been announced.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed a daughter into the world on Friday (February 21), and she is "so overwhelmed with love".

She told HELLO! magazine: "My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect."

The 30-year-old star previously admitted she was delighted to be expecting a girl.

She said: "Oh my gosh it's so exciting, I've just found out I'm having a little girl! I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special.

Lydia and her mum are really close (Credit: SplashNews)

"She'll be my best friend. Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship - I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

Lydia announced her pregnancy in August , and said now is the "right time" for her to enter motherhood.

She said: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise.

"It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me."

But sadly, alongside announcing her pregnancy, Lydia revealed she and her boyfriend Lee Cronin - who is the father of her baby - had split.

She added: "It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted. I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

