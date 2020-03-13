Former TOWIE star Lauren Pope announces she's pregnant with first baby

Lauren Pope has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old TV star - who quit The Only Way Is Essex in 2019 - has taken to social media to reveal she's expecting her first baby with millionaire boyfriend Tony Keterman.

Alongside a series of Polaroid snaps of her growing baby bump, Lauren wrote: "Pure Happiness [love heart emojis] (sic)"

Read more: Gemma Collins suffers unfortunate wardrobe blunder as dress rips at awards ceremony

In one of the photographs, Tony can be seen kissing Lauren's baby bump, and in another, she is seen cradling her stomach.

The third image from the Instagram post is of her ultrasound scan.

Lauren has already received congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals, including her former 'TOWIE' co-star Gemma Collins.

In response to the news, Gemma wrote: "Wow [ love heart emojis] So happy (sic)"

Lauren - who previously dated the likes of Kirk Norcross, Mario Falcone, Tom Pearce and Lewis Bloor - has always had an ambition to have children.

The TV star told Closer magazine back in 2014: "I want to meet someone and have children, sooner than in the next five years."

Lauren actually quit TOWIE after nine years to focus on her relationship with Tony.

I want to meet someone and have children, sooner than in the next five years.

She said in a statement at the time: "After an amazing nine years on 'The Only Way Is Essex' I have decided that now is the natural time for me to leave.

"I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities that the show has brought my way and have loved being part of the cast.

"On top of that, Lime [Pictures, who make the show] have become an extended family to me and I'll be forever grateful for their guidance and support over the years.

Read more: Gemma Collins compared to Holly Willoughby in epic throwback photos

"Nonetheless, I feel now is the time for me to move on so I can focus my attention wholeheartedly on my business ventures and personal relationship."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.