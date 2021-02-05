Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has delighted her Instagram followers with her latest upload.

Stunning Jesy shared the snap earlier today (February 5).

Jesy let the sultry picture do all the talking as she uploaded it without a caption.

Jesy Nelson’s latest upload prompted marriage proposals (Credit: Splash News)

What is Jesy Nelson wearing in the picture?

In the shot, she can be seen wearing a strappy tiger-print dress.

It features a thigh-high slit that offers a glimpse of Jesy’s toned and tanned derriere as she poses sitting on her knees.

Her Timberland boots are just visible in the picture, and her mane of hair tumbles over one of her eyes.

There’s no doubt about it, she looks stunning in the picture.

And that’s something that many of her fans rushed to comment on.

What did Jesy fans say about the picture?

Megan Barton Hanson was one of the first to comment with three fire emojis.

And that was a sentiment echoed by many of the singer’s followers.

“I can’t take my eyes off you,” said one fan.

“OMG I can’t stop staring,” said another.

“You’re a treat for the eye,” said another.

“How can anyone be this perfect?” another asked.

“Excuse me! Who gave you the right to look this hot?” another demanded.

“Her hair is the best thing ever,” another fan gushed.

“This has literally made my day,” said another.

“Marry me please,” another follower asked.

“I want to marry you,” another fan echoed.

Who is former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson dating?

Sadly for the two loved-up followers, it appears Jesy is back with her on/off beau Sean Sagar.

They are said to have split and got back together.

And he’s even had to deny that he’s on dating app Tinder after someone spotted his photo on there.

