Former Holby City and Casualty actor Michael Angelis has died aged 68

Tributes have poured in for former Casualty actor Michael Angelis after he died suddenly at the age of 68.

The Boys from the Blackstuff star passed away at his home on Saturday (May 30), his agent confirmed.

Also known for narrating Thomas the Tank Engine show Thomas and Friends, Michael's acting career included roles in The Bill, Heartbeat and Holby City.

Roles in Z Cars and Thirty-Minute Theatre

Michael Angelis has died at the age of 68 (Credit: BBC)

He was born in Liverpool in 1952 and rose to fame with screen appearances in shows such as Z Cars and Thirty-Minute Theatre.

Michael also featured in an episode of Coronation Street and married actress Helen Worth, known for playing Corrie's Gale Platt.

What a loss.

The pair were married from 1991 until 2001. Michael later tied the knot with Jennifer Khalastchi.

Tributes have poured in on social media, where Little Britain star and comedian Matt Lucas hailed Michael as a "tremendous" actor.

A 'tremendous' actor

Matt wrote on Twitter: "Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I've ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss."

And screenwriter Jack Thorne posted a picture of a script. It shows a moment in Boys from the Blackstuff he described as "incredible".

"RIP Michael Angelis," Jack captioned the image. "The heart of Boys from The Blackstuff. There's a moment in it that made my heart stop, his kids are starving, he finds £5.

"He goes out, buys chips, lager and whisky. Clip not online but here's the script, imagine an incredible performance full of self hatred."

Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I've ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 30, 2020

RIP Michael Angelis, the heart of Boys from The Blackstuff. There's a moment in it that made my heart stop, his kids are starving, he finds £5. He goes out, buys chips, lager & whisky. Clip not online but here's the script, imagine an incredible performance full of self hatred: pic.twitter.com/MeJZ2X7ZGW — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) May 31, 2020

Fans were also devastated at the news that someone who made up a 'big part of their childhood' had died.

One said: "Aw no!! :( Thomas the Tank Engine made up a huge part of my childhood, I'm glad the man was able to leave behind such a wonderful legacy."

Another said, "NOOO another childhood memory gone" alongside the hashtag #RIPMichaelAngelis.

A third wrote, using a sad-face emoji: "Oh no, this is shocking to hear!"

aw no!! :( thomas the tank engine made up a huge part of my childhood, i'm glad the man was able to leave behind such a wonderful legacy — Jack 🇮🇪 (@madjackrabbit) May 30, 2020

NOOO another childhood memory gone 😔 #RIPMichaelAngelis — Dave McGarry (@RealDaveMc) May 30, 2020

Oh no, this is shocking to hear! :( — SudrianToon (@Glasolia2000) May 30, 2020

