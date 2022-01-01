Former Emmerdale star Patsy Kensit wows fans as she posts defiant bikini snap

Former Emmerdale star Patsy Kensit has wowed fans with a bikini picture on social media and insisted she doesn’t care what people think.

The 53-year-old was pining for sunnier days as she tried on swimwear on New Year’s Day.

She shared one snap on Instagram and told anyone reacting not to look if they didn’t like it.

What did Patsy Kensit post on Instagram?

Sharing a blurry pic of her in a black bikini with white trim, the actress wrote: “Longing for the sun!!!

“Trying on bikinis and trying to manifest my way to the Maldives.”

She then referenced her upcoming birthday: “I’m 54 [on] March 4th so those days may be over very soon… but NY don’t care… if you don’t like then don’t look.”

What reaction did Patsy’s bikini shot get?

Of course, the star has nothing to worry about and looks stunning. Fans were quick to tell her as much.

One commented: “Happy New Year, looking gorgeous.”

Another agreed: “Amazing, beautiful Patsy.”

“You are stunning, Patsy,” added a third.

Meanwhile a fourth replied: “Looking amazing as always.”

Patsy has been using her fame to educate about the menopause (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Patsy Kensit up to now?

After regular roles in Emmerdale as Sadie King from 2004 to 2006 and Holby City as nurse Faye Morton from 2007 until 2010, then again in 2017, Patsy continues to act.

Her last role was in crime drama McDonald and Dodds in 2021. She also starred in film The Pebble and the Boy, which was released in August.

She spends much of her time working on her Conscious Puberty campaign to support women through the menopause.

In a Sunday Times Style article in 2019 she detailed her own experiences with menopause.

Having been accused of being drunk and on drugs during a This Morning interview in 2013, Patsy admitted she’d had a hysterectomy and was having a bad reaction to an HRT implant.

The video went viral and Patsy has since campaigned to normalise the menopause.

“Menopause was a taboo, laughed at and considered a joke condition for old ladies,” she said.

“I couldn’t bear admitting it. Instead I was ripped apart, vilified and held up as yet another fallen star.”

Patsy starred in an episode of McDonald and Dodds last year (Credit: ITV)

Is Patsy Kensit married?

Patsy has been married and divorced four times.

Her first marriage was to Dan Donovan in 1988.

She married Jim Kerr in 1992 and had her first child, son James.

Her third marriage was to Oasis front man Liam Gallagher in 1997 and the pair share son, Lennon, 22.

Following their divorce in 2000, she married DJ Jeremy Healy, but they separated in 2010.

Patsy has been linked to several other high-profile names including David Walliams, but is currently believed to be single.

