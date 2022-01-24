Former EastEnders star Sid Owen welcomes first baby with fiancée

Former EastEnders star Sid Owen has welcomed his first child with his fiancée Victoria.

The actor, 50, shared the happy news on Instagram as he paid tribute to Victoria.

Sid, who played Ricky Butcher in the BBC soap, shared a photo of himself kissing Victoria in hospital scrubs.

Sid Owen welcomes baby

Alongside the image, Sid wrote: “Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.”

Many of Sid’s followers, including his celebrity friends, commented their congratulations.

Patsy Palmer, whose EastEnders character had a romance with Sid’s character Ricky, said: “Congratulations to you all.”

Sid and Victoria have welcomed their first child together (Credit: ITV)

Dean Gaffney added: “Congrats brother.”

Kelly Hoppen wrote: “Congratulations we are so happy for you both.”

Fans also sent their messages of congrats.

One commented: “Oooh wow. Absolutely over the moon for you both. Massive congratulations.”

Another said: “Congratulations brother, enjoy every moment.”

Fans congratulated Sid on his happy news (Credit: SplashNews.com

A third wrote: “Congratulations mate. That is fantastic news. All the best.”

Sid announced he was expecting his first child with Victoria back in September last year.

At the time, he told the Sunday Mirror: “I never ever dreamt I would have kids. The older you get the more distant that idea seems, you give up hope sometimes, so it is a miracle it has happened.

“We’d spoken about it when we talked about marriage but I just didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Sid added: “I was completely shocked and over the moon.”

Earlier this month, Sid shared a photo of Victoria’s huge bump ahead of her giving birth.

The picture showed Victoria showcasing her bump from the side as she cradled it.

Sid wrote: “One month to go. Hand in there Victoria.”

The couple met more than 20 years ago and dated for a year. However, they split amicably before reconnecting and falling in love.

