CBeebies star Sarah-Jane Honeywell reveals she felt suicidal after getting sacked from her dream job.

The star became fired from her job in children’s TV after she posed semi-naked as part of a PETA campaign in 2011.

Sarah-Jane, 47, admitted it was the “job of my dreams” and she had “so much fun every day trying to make kids laugh”.

Sarah-Jane fired from CBeebies job after she posed semi-naked as part of a PETA campaign (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did CBeebies star Sarah-Jane Honeywell say?

However, Sarah-Jane said her world crumbled after her firing.

Sarah-Jane told The Sun: “At the time, I was on a filming break from CBeebies, so didn’t think I needed to clear it with them. It was just a bit of fun – and I wasn’t even paid to do it.”

Sarah-Jane admitted feeling ‘devastated’ after sacking (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The star said she found out she no longer worked for the BBC after they were asked to comment on the images and said she no longer worked for them.

She admitted she never had a “phone call or a single conversation with my bosses”.

After her sacking, Sarah-Jane said she received little work and she fell into debt.

Sarah-Jane told the publication: “I had to move into my parents’ garage, and was at my wits end. I woke up most days feeling like I couldn’t breathe.”

In 2015, the mum-of-two said she considered taking her own life.

She said she had the thought while waiting to take a train into Liverpool.

Sarah-Jane added: “I had a really strong compulsion to jump in front of an oncoming train.”

However, she was pregnant at the time and the thought of that along with the effect it would have on her partner Ayden and her family stopped her.

She said she “went and sat on a wall and calmed myself down” before returning home.

How many children does Sarah-Jane have?

Sarah-Jane welcomed her son Phoenix, who is now five, in August of 2015.

The star and husband Ayden, who she said helped her clear her debts, married in 2016 and welcomed their second child, son Indiana, in 2018.

In conclusion, Sarah-Jane said she’s “happy at last”.

