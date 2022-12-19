Paul O’Grady makes shock confession about Christmas plans as he offers glimpse into personal life

For the Love of Dogs host Paul O’Grady has made a shock confession about his upcoming Christmas plans.

The TV legend has offered a glimpse into his personal life ahead of his latest show Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special airing tonight (December 19).

The one-off ITV show premieres at 9pm and we imagine it will be every bit festive as it is cute.

Paul O’Grady makes shock Christmas confession

Speaking about his own Christmas plans, Paul, whose career spans four decades, admitted this year is going to be a “bit rushed because I’ll have just got back from filming”.

He added: “It’s nice because I’m not doing panto this year. So there’s none of that arriving home late on Christmas Eve from the theatre and then getting up at the crack of dawn on Boxing Day to travel for the matinee, when I’m so tired I’m destroyed.

“So it’s nice to have a year off that.

Paul O’Grady reveals how many people he’s cooking for on Christmas

As for what the 67-year-old gets up to on the big day, Paul revealed how he “always cooks for everyone”.

“As long as I don’t get the stirrers and pickers as I call them, the people who come in and put a spoon in a pan and just stir it,” the presenter joked.

“So, this year I’m cooking for 7 people, plus 9 dogs, the 6 alpacas, the pigs, the goats, chickens, owls and sheep. We’ve got the lot here. Bring it on!”

Camilla will feature in the Christmas special tonight (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs Christmas special

In tonight’s royal episode of For the Love of Dogs, Paul is joined by none other than Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The episode was filmed some time ago, and will therefore feature Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall.

When asked if he enjoyed filming with Her Majesty, Paul replied: “Yes, she’s really funny, we get on really well.”

He then noted how: “You don’t feel like you’re on ceremony with her. I always get a big hug and kiss from her, which always shocks everybody!

“Camilla is dog mad and she’s got Battersea dogs of her own already, she’s got two Jack Russells. She’s genuinely interested in what’s going on at Battersea and genuinely concerned.

“We were talking about how busy it is in there now.”

In the hour-long episode, Camilla hosts a garden party at Clarence House to celebrate Battersea’s 160th anniversary.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special is on tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

