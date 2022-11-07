I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott’s ’embarrassing’ incident with Prince William: ‘He always remembers it’

Footballer Jill Scott once had a mortifying experience with Prince William and she said the royal has never forgotten it.

Jill is most known for being one of England’s Lionesses. Despite the mainstream England team missing out on the Euros championship in 2021, the women’s England team didn’t encounter the same fate.

In a marvellous display of strategy and determination, England won their first Women’s Euro earlier this year. They beat Germany in the final by 2-1.

Jill Scott was one of the Lionesses who helped win the Women’s 2022 Euros for England (Credit: Splash News)

Since then, Jill has been hailed as a supreme sportswoman by many fans across the country. So, it’s understandable why ITV bosses selected her to compete on I’m A Celebrity this year.

Jill’s past, however, isn’t completely filled with career highs.

She appeared on BBC Breakfast in August this year to talk about England’s win. While talking to hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty, she relayed a funny story about embarrassing herself in front of Prince William.

Jill Scott left ’embarrassed’ after Prince William encounter

On the infamous BBC Breakfast red sofa, Jill was happy to talk about her career with Charlie and Naga.

After Charlie joked about Jill potentially losing one of her medals, the conversation shifted. The now Prince of Wales became the hot topic.

“Prince William has paid tribute to you,” Charlie said. “How does that make you feel?”

Jill responded: “Yeah, Prince William, I’ve said in recent interviews, he’s always supported the team.

Jill Scott has a colourful past of meeting celebrities (Credit: ITV)

“So, in 2015 in Canada the World Cup, he came to see us before that tournament. And yeah, he’s invited us to places and he’s just always been in touch.”

She then added: “Before this Euros, they said, ‘Oh, we’re going to have a special visit’ and I knew it was him. It was lovely to have that embrace with him. Apparently, he broke protocols doing that!

“But it was just so nice for him to be there. He’s such a lovely guy, so down-to-earth and we’re very appreciative of his support.”

Jill then opened up about a time where she had some physical conflict with Prince William – inadvertently, it should be said.

Charlie asked the 35-year-old if she’d ever had “some kick-abouts” with the prince.

Jill divulged: “Yeah, so the first time I met him. That’s why he wrote that tweet, saying, ‘Watch your sliding tackles’ because the first time I met him was kind of a charity game.

“And I slipped and I absolutely wiped him out! So, I’m always a bit embarrassed about that, but he always remembers it!”

Jill on last night’s I’m A Celeb

Jill’s reiteration of her encounter with Prince William left some BBC Breakfast fans laughing. Similarly, after last night’s episode of I’m A Celeb (November 6), the show’s viewers were left falling in love with the footballing icon.

I’m A Celeb last night saw Jill and other celebrities face a high-rise tower challenge (Credit: YouTube)

Jill, along with Gogglebox star Babatunde Aleshe and newsreader Charlene White, endured a terrifying challenge. They had to walk along a plank that veered off a high-rise building.

Whilst Babatunde pulled out of the task, Charlene and Jill completed it. Fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Jill, who walked along the plank in a nonchalant fashion.

“The way Jill sprinted down that platform,” one user said. “Go on, girl.”

A second viewer tweeted: “Jill is already my favourite. She has not come to mess about.”

A third remarked: “Jill Scott is going to carry this series. I’m calling it now.”

And a fourth delighted fan mused: “Jill Scott winning the Euros and I’m a Celeb in the same year?”

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm tonight on ITV 1 and ITV Hub.

