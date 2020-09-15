Charlie Elphicke has been put in prison for two years over three sexual assaults.

The former Tory MP, 49, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two younger women. Today (Tuesday, September 15), when he received his sentencing, Mrs Justice Whipple branded him a ‘predator’.

Speaking at Southwark Crown Court, the judge said Elphicke – formerly Conservative MP for Dover – used his “success and respectability” as “a cover” for his actions.

Ex Dover MP Charlie Elphicke was jailed for sexually assaulting two women (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

What was former MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of doing?

A jury heard how, in 2007, father-of-two Elphicke groped a woman in her early 30s at his family home in London. It happened while they shared a bottle of wine. After, he called himself a ‘naughty Tory’ and chased her around the property.

He had invited her to have a drink with him. At the time, his wife was away with work and his children were asleep.

The disgraced politician also groped a parliamentary worker in her 20s twice a month, while he was serving the Dover constituency as an MP in 2016.

In court, prosecutors said Elphicke, a qualified lawyer, lied about what had happened to police and his colleagues.

He likewise hid his behaviour from wife Natalie Elphicke, who is also a politiciain and took over as Dover MP in 2019.

The judge called Charlie Elphicke a ‘sexual predator’ who used his job as cover for his behaviour (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Wife Natalie Elphicke learned of obsession with parliamentary worker

During lockdown, she learned how he was “besotted” with the young parliamentary worker while looking over case files.

Elphicke also had an affair with a third woman, from 2015 to 2017.

In July, after the guilty verdicts, Mrs Elphicke confirmed the end of their marriage.

Today’s verdict is one that brings profound sorrow. It ends my 25 year marriage to the only man I have ever loved. I would ask for some personal space and time to come to terms with the shocking events of the last 3 years. I will not be commenting further. — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) July 30, 2020

She tweeted at the time: “Today’s verdict is one that brings profound sorrow. It ends my 25-year marriage to the only man I have ever loved.

“I would ask for some personal space and time to come to terms with the shocking events of the last three years. I will not be commenting further.”

