Fleur East on hair discrimination and how she learned to embrace her natural locks

Fleur East is a British star who’s been in the public eye since 2005 when she first appeared on The X Factor.

The singer and presenter was struck by tragedy last year when her dad died.

And she’s also recently opened up about the pressure to have children.

We explore these topics and more about this multitalented celebrity…

Fleur East is a British singer, presenter and television personality (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is Fleur East?

Fleur East is 33. She was born on October 29, 1987.

Did Fleur East win the X Factor?

Fleur rose to fame in 2005 when she competed on The X Factor on ITV. However, she did not win the competition.

She competed with the girl group Addictiv Ladies, and were mentored by Simon Cowell.

But unfortunately they were eliminated during week 1.

Fleur East presenting on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

However, Fleur made her grand return as a solo singer in 2014 for series 11.

She received three yeses at the initial audition process and wowed audiences with her Uptown Funk rendition at the semi-finals.

Fleur made it all the way to runner-up. Although she didn’t win – her version of Uptown Funk reached number one on the UK iTunes Store.

Does Fleur East have a husband?

Fleur is married to fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin. They married in Morocco in 2019 after nine years of dating.

She posted on Instagram shortly after her romantic nuptials: “Back from Morocco and over the moon to announce that I am officially a Mrs! I married my best friend of 9 years and in our 10th year we became Husband and Wife.”

Fleur got married to fashion designer Marcel in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews)

Do Fleur and Marcel have any kids?

So far the couple haven’t had any children. Yet this year she discussed in an interview the pressure to have children.

While speaking to The Sun, Fleur explained: “Everyone in my life is begging me to have kids. It’s got to that stage.

“We definitely want to have a family for sure but we’re not putting pressure on it.”

What has Fleur East said about her dad?

Fleur’s father tragically died last year in March.

She revealed to The Standard: “At the start of lockdown for me and my family, we lost my dad.

“Which was a real shock to the system. I am quite grateful that it happened to us in a lockdown.”

Meanwhile she posted a poignant tribute to him one year after his passing.

Sharing a stunning photo of daughter and father dancing at her wedding, her caption included: “Daddy East! Today marks 1 whole year without you and it still just doesn’t feel real.

“I never imagined life without you in it and now you’re gone, I really know how truly rich it was because of you.

“What an incredible Father you were! I am so blessed to have had your love, your guidance and your experience to learn and grow from.”

Fleur says she’s fought hair discrimination

Fleur is famous for rocking her stunning natural hair. But she says it hasn’t been easy.

Not only did she have to learn to love her natural locks – but she even faced discrimination because of it throughout her career.

When chatting to Grazia, she said she was asked to straighten her hair when in a group, as there could only be ‘one’ girl with an Afro in it.

Fleur lamented: “The message to me then was that there was only room for one black girl with Afro hair in that group, the market wasn’t ready for more. It was really sad.”

Yet she says Mel B in The Spice Girls helped her embrace her natural locks.

She explained: “I was on a real journey with my hair at the time and struggling to accept my natural hair and she was someone that I looked up to and who helped me to embrace it.”

