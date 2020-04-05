Five-year-old child dies from coronavirus as UK death toll passes 4,000

A five-year-old child has become the youngest person to die from coronavirus.

NHS England has said the child - who had underlying health problems - was one of 708 further victims to have died after testing positive for the deadly bug.

It was confirmed on Saturday, April 4, that the death toll in the UK had reached 4,313 with more than 41,000 confirmed cases.

Michael Gove paid tribute to the young child (Credit: Twitter/Downing Street)

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 as 708 more people die

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove paid tribute to the child during the government's daily press conference.

He said: "Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old child with underlying health conditions who’s tragically died."

Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old child.

Of the 708 people who sadly died, the oldest patient was 104.

40 aged between 48 and 93 had no known underlying conditions.

The Department of Health confirmed yesterday that the total death toll in the UK is 4,313.

The number of confirmed cases have also risen from 38,168 to 41,903 as Brits continue in lockdown.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 4 April, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/XOGZ8TvAOR — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 4, 2020

A total of 684 people in the UK died over a 24-hour period between Wednesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 2.

As of 9am on Saturday, Department of Health officials said a total of 183,190 people were tested for the virus.

41,903 were positive.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds recently revealed she's been suffering from symptoms.

Carrie Symonds symptoms

Carrie, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, said on Twitter: "I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus.

"After seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

Carrie Symonds revealed she's been suffering from symptoms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds suffering coronavirus symptoms

"Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying."

Boris Johnson is isolating

Boris recently tested positive for coronavirus and a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the PM would remain in isolation.

In a recent video update, the Prime Minister repeated calls for Brits to adhere to social distancing measures this weekend as the weather improves.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.