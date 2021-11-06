First Dates star Fred Sirieix has given fans a rare glimpse of his son Lucien today (November 6).

Fred’s daughter Andrea, who competed in the recent Olympics, is a familiar face to his followers.

But little cutie Lucien hasn’t featured in a grid post – except for a throwback to when he was a lot younger – for a while.

First Date star Fred Sirieix is a father of two (Credit: Splash News)

What did First Dates star Fred say about his son?

Fred shared a video of Lucien enjoying an afternoon of clay pigeon shooting to his Instagram Stories.

The 12-year-old was filmed as he took aim and fired.

Read more: Fred Sirieix enjoys lunch with Merlin Griffiths mid bowel cancer battle

And, from the looks of his reaction as he turned to face his dad and the camera, it appears as if he hit his target.

Perhaps he’ll follow his sister into sport when he’s old enough!

Fred captioned the video: “My son.”

Showing his pride, he added the red love heart emoji.

Fred enjoyed a day of clay pigeon shooting with Lucien (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Lucien’s mum?

The star was in a relationship with the mother of his two children, Alex, for 12 years.

However, he and Alex weren’t meant to be and, after they split, Fred met someone new – and they are currently engaged.

Read more: Where is First Dates filmed and how much does a real date there cost?

He recently posed on the red carpet with his sweetheart, known only as Fruitcake.

The star confirmed they were in a relationship back in January 2018.

He then popped the question just over two years later in March 2020 and announced the news via Instagram.

Sharing a picture showing only half of her face, he told his followers: “Fruitcake said yes.”

Lucien seemed to be s good shot (Credit: Instagram)

When is Fred getting married?

As a result of the pandemic halting the nuptials, they’ve now set a date for early 2022.

Speaking late last year, Fred said: “We are waiting to see when we can travel as it’s important to have friends and family there.

“We have to stay fluid here, it’s out of control, but we are planning for early 2022 now.”

So what do you think of our story? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.