First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has told fans he’s out of his hospital following his cancer surgery.

The bartender had robotic surgery to remove a tumour after being diagnosed with bowel cancer last year.

Fans of the show have rallied round the father-of-one and will no doubt be delighted to hear Merlin’s latest update.

How is First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths now?

Sharing a pic of him with a smile a mile wide in the open air, Merlin wrote: “And breathe. 6 days, start to finish.

“Now for real #cancer recovery. I’ve had open laparotomies before and the recovery was 6 weeks in hospital before robotic surgery!! Amazing.”

Merlin thanked the NHS for their “excellent” care.

Merlin is home from hospital (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

He tweeted: “Now I’m home I’d also like to share that the excellent #cancer care has been jointly provided by MDT’s at @OUHospitals & @nhsuhcw.

“Journey is far from over yet. But the path is now clearer than it has been for quite some time. #nhs #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth.”

Last week, the star shared a picture of himself at 2am this morning in a hospital gown, lying in bed with tubes “everywhere”.

Merlin wrote: “2am. Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!”

Merlin Griffiths update

Merlin has been inundated with support since he announced the results of his diagnosis last year.

His First Dates colleagues have all sent their love and will undoubtedly be overjoyed the star is now out of hospital.

After seeing his latest update one fan wrote: “Wishing you all the best for your recovery Merlin. Thanks for sharing your journey through this – it will help many people.”

Another said: “You’ve got this my mate. Just keep positive and pushing forward little by little every day. Here for you if there’s anything I can possibly do to help.”

Merlin rose to fame on the Channel 4 show as the bubbly bartender.

As hopeful daters waited at the bar before meeting their match they could always rely on him for some friendly banter.

