First Dates favourite Merlin Griffiths has issued a health update as he continues his fight against bowel cancer.

The First Dates bartender, 46, was diagnosed last year after doctors found a 4.5cm stage three tumour.

Sharing a pic from his hospital bed on Instagram today (April 14), Merlin wrote: “Ready as I’ll ever be. Tumour removal time. #bowelcancerawarenessmonth.”

What symptoms did First Dates star Merlin Griffiths have?

Merlin sought medical help after complaining of bloating and nausea.

Ready as I’ll ever be. Tumour removal time.

He initially thought the pain was caused by scar tissue in his stomach from a car accident when he was 20.

However following X-rays, CT scans and a sigmoidoscopy, a 4.5cm, stage-three tumour was found in Merlin’s lower intestine.

Upon hearing the news, Merlin told the Mirror: “I wanted to know, what are my chances of surviving? It’s terrifying – of course I want to live.”

After receiving his diagnosis, Merlin began a course of chemotherapy treatment.

Doctors have told the star that he has a 75% chance of living more than five years.

However, fortunately the cancer hasn’t spread and Merlin’s doctors arranged for the bartender to have robotic surgery to remove the tumour.

In robotic surgery, surgeons control the arms of a machine with four limbs which are holding surgical tools and a camera. The doctors view the operation through a magnified screen.

How have Merlin’s family and fans reacted to the news?

Merlin has a seven-year-old daughter called Alix.

Describing the moment he broke the news to her, he said: “I said: ‘Dad’s got cancer.’ She said: ‘Is that bad, Dad?’

“I said: ‘Yes, it’s very serious but I think it should be okay. Modern medicine’s great and if anything changes I’ll let you know.'”

The star also said his partner Lucile was “incredibly upset” after hearing the news.

First Dates host Fred Sirieix has been “lovely and encouraging” according to Merlin, who is a fan favourite on the Channel 4 show.

When fans read his Instagram post today, they flocked to the comments section in support.

One posted: “Sending all the love in the world to you Merlin! You’re one of the loveliest souls I’ve ever met and you’ve absolutely got this!”

Another said: “Sending you love and a speedy recovery. Well done for spreading awareness. My step father has just been through this surgery and is doing brilliantly. You’ll smash it.”

While another penned: “Good luck and speedy recovery.”

